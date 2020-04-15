British Racing Champion Swaps Porsche for Tesco Delivery Van

A BRITISH racing champion has swapped out his sports car for a Tesco delivery van to help deliver goods during the coronavirus pandemic.

Professional racer Josh Webster has put the brakes on his career to help out his community as the nation remains in lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

The 26-year-old, who is used to flying around Silverstone at speeds of 180mph, is now dropping off groceries in Stowmarket, Suffolk.

Announcing his first successful shift on Twitter, the Porsche Carrera Cup winner said: “Day One as a @Tesco Stowmarket Customer Delivery Driver is complete!

“So much fun and so rewarding being able to help people and give a bit back to the community as well as keeping my income rolling in these tough times.

“Grateful for the opportunity!”

He normally races for Team Parker Racing and is a member of the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC).





Tesco store manager Scott Garrod said he was ‘delighted’ to hire Josh.

He tweeted: “Not only for his driving skill but for the fantastic work he will do delivering shopping in the community to some of our vulnerable customers.”