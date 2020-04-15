BREAKING NEWS: One in four Costa Almeria Covid-19 cases beat the virus

ENCOURAGNG: To date 100 people in Almeria have recovered from Covid-19. CREDIT: Agencia Pública Sanitaria Poniente Facebook @agenciasanitariaponiente

ONE in four of Almeria’s Covid-19 cases have now beaten the virus.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department figures released today, Wednesday, show 100 people in the province have recovered from coronavirus.

The updated figure on total infections stands at 416, two more than yesterday.

There were no reports of any deaths linked to Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, leaving the number of fatalities at 38.

A further three coronavirus patients have been admitted to the province’s hospitals since Tuesday, which brings the number of hospitalisations overall to 179. Of these, 34 have needed intensive care treatment.



