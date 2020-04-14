WWII Hero, Aged 99, Smashes Target & Raises £1million for NHS

WWII veteran Captain Tom Moore has thanked people for helping him raise more than £1million for the NHS.

The war hero was hoping to raise £500k for the NHS by marching up and down his garden. Today, he appeared on Good Morning Britain to reveal that it has surpassed more than £1million.

Captain Moore said: “Piers and Susanna it is amazing and thank you Piers for your contribution yesterday. It was enormous, it was so kind of you.

“It’s marvellous for our doctors and nurses on the front line. In the last war it was soldiers in uniform on the front line. This time our army are the doctors and nurses uniforms. They’re doing such a marvellous job.”

He added: “Thank you very very much. You are so kind. It’s such a benefit to so many people. You’re giving hope to the people finding it very difficult. We will survive this.”





Piers had already donated £10,000 of his own money to aid the fundraiser to the half-a-million mark.

The veteran is aiming to complete 100 lengths of his garden – which is 25 metres long – before he turns 100 at the end of the month.