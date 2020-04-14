Wizz Air redundancies mean less holiday makers travelling to Spain’s Costa Del Sol as the airline cuts back

Spain’s Costa Del Sol is set to see less holiday-makers travelling to the area after Wizz Air’s latest redundancy announcement.

The low-cost airline are a popular choice amongst holiday-makers that journey to the Costa Del Sol, with the latest cuts set to negatively effect the tourism of the area.

A regular flier into the Costa Del Sol’s main Malaga airport from many European destinations have had to reduce operations and lay off much of work force involved.

The airline are currently running at 3% of capacity and have taken dramatic measures. Around 1,000 people are to lose their jobs at Wizz Air after the company announced a sweeping round of redundancies.

Wizz Air chief executive József Váradi said in a statement: “First and foremost, I would like to thank our people for their tremendous support to passengers and communities across all countries during these unprecedented times.

“They have risen to the challenges facing Wizz Air and the industry with grace and determination, especially when it comes to performing repatriation flights for citizens stranded by COVID-19 across the world and delivering key medical supplies to help our countries, communities of caregivers and their patients.”