UK Holiday Airlines Ryanair and easyJet Serving Spain´s Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol Counting Coronavirus Cancellations in March

FIGURES from Aena, who run most of Spain´s airports, have shown the big hit taken by popular budget airlines like Ryanair and easyJet due to the travel restrictions imposed by the State of Alarm.

Aena say that Ryanair transported 1.11 million passengers in March.

That´s a 61.4 per cent fall compared to the same month last year, with 1.77 million fewer travellers.

Ryanair’s has since suspended all its flights in Europe, along with many other carriers.

easyJet´s Spanish figures for March clocked in at just under 524,000 passengers, a drop of 57 per cent over a 12 month period.

Taken together, Ryanair, Vueling and Iberia, the three largest operators at Spanish airports, lost more than 4.1 million passengers in March compared to last year.

Iberia and its budget subsidiary Iberia Express had a total of 797,500 passengers, with a drop of 57 per cent users over a year.





Vueling, part of the IAG group, registered a fall of 65 per of its passenger traffic, with just over 719,000 travellers last month.

The only services that remain now are some inter-island journeys within Spain and the occasional chartered-rescue flight.