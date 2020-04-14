The care charity Friends of Asociación Girasol in Antequera ask for your help during the Coronavirus crisis in Spain.

WE are all living in difficult times. This is affecting everyone from the now unemployed, village dweller, who has to stay isolated, to the business owner and employer who has been forced to close. Charities are amongst the hardest hit and have now been forced to cease their normal fundraising activities while their workload remains the same. There is no government help for us.

Asociación Girasol is no exception. It is a registered palliative care charity (Asociaciones de Andalucía 9341) dedicated to supporting and improving the quality of life of patients with advanced, incurable illnesses, their families and carers in the Antequera region. We cannot simply shut down. These people still need our help and our small professional team is continuing to carry out certain duties.

-- Advertisement --

All our normal fundraising activities have had to cease, so there can be no fun, fundraising events that brought a regular income into the charity; no weekly markets that added immeasurably to our income and thus no funds coming in to continue our aid work.

Searching for alternative ways to raise funds from our now locked-down life, we hit upon a scheme to produce a recipe book from favourite recipes loved by our supporters and invited them to send them to us along with a small donation and we have now collated these in an e-book dedicated to all whose lives have been affected by Covid-19.

This special recipe book is now available to purchase on-line for the price of €9, all of which will go directly to the charity. If you or your friends would like to support us in this project, you can do so by purchasing your e-book from here:

https://friendsofgirasol.weebly.com/buy-recipe-book.html



