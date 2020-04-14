Spain’s pandemic spokesman back at work after testing positive for Covid-19 last month

FERNANDO SIMON, director of Spain’s Centre for Coordinating Health Alerts and Emergencies, is back working again after defeating coronavirus.

Epidemiologist Simon became a familiar figure giving daily television updates on the advance of the pandemic until he came down with the virus himself on March 30.

Having finished two weeks in quarantine, Simon said he was delighted to be back, supporting the country’s battle against Covid which at last count has taken the lives of just over 18,000 people in Spain.

Asked how Covid-19 had affected him, Simon explained that he had been lucky, as his case was mild.

“I had a temperature for two days and a persistent cough,” commenting that he had felt constantly tired. “But that could have been because I had hardly slept for two-and-a-half months,” he added.

Simon also stressed that it was not possible to compere coronavirus cases: “Each patient reacts differently,” he said.



