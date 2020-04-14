Spain’s Costa Blanca South Tourist Area Reporting Better Covid-19 News in Daily Update

THE Vega Baja region of Alicante Province has just seen one person die from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures also show 10 new coronavirus cases since Monday.

The update released this Tuesday (April 14) by the Health Ministry in Valencia takes in details from the Torrevieja health area and the corresponding department in Orihuela.

The death toll in the Vega Baja now stands at 45 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 35 of the fatalities being in the Torrevieja health department.

The latest victim of Covid-19 was a resident of the Orihuela health area, which means that 10 people have passed away there since the start of the crisis.

Torrevieja has recorded seven new cases of Covid-19, taking it up to 337, whilst Orihuela has declared three more infections, making it a total of 108 in its area.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.





The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.