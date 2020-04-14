Regional president gives diplomas to Aragon’s little heroes and puts civil servants on overload

WHAT began as a gesture towards Aragon’s children from regional president Javier Lamban produced a heavy workload for civil servants.

Earlier, Lamban had thanked them via the social media for their exemplary behaviour during the State of Alarm’s enforced confinement.

“You are heroes. By not going out, you are helping us to defeat the coronavirus and your smiles cheer up your parents and grandparents. I’m proud of you,” Lamban told them.

“One day, when you are grown up you can be proud that at such a difficult time for Aragon and Spain you knew how to be brave and courageous.”

Lamban promised all the children who filled in an online form would receive a signed diploma with their name and surname, assuring them that “Everything will be all right” and commending them for coming through their first quarantine “with a good attitude and a big smile.”

What Lamban had not expected was the staggering response, with more than 37,000 requests received in just over 24 hours.

Aragon’s Presidency and Protocol department has already sent out 14,000 diplomas and is now busy trying to catch up with demand as more applications arrive.



