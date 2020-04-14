Online shopping for food and drink in Spain soars 84 per cent in two weeks amid lockdown restrictions

Online food shopping has soared by 84 per cent in the last fortnight in Spain as State of Alarm restrictions continue.

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has today published its analysis of household consumption, noting “general Internet purchases are increasingly numerous in households,” with growth in the last week of March and the first week of April of around 84 per cent.

The biggest hike was in the sales of wine, beer and spirits, as well as chocolate bars, snacks and nuts, which went up 50 per cent.

Ready-made dishes online sale increased by 23 per cent and bread 20 per cent.

The breakdown also shows online fresh meat sales grew by 22.9 per cent, with the exception of lamb or mutton which saw a slight reduction.

Fresh fish purchases went down by 4.4 per cent on the previous week in March, with frozen fish sales up 37.9 per cent.

Almost a quarter more fresh fruit was bought online, and and more kilos of vegetables and potatoes were purchased, both fresh (up 31 per cent) and processed (up 31.6 per cent)



