No Shame as Spain’s Former Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, Breaks Quarantine Rules and Goes Out to Do Exercise

The former Prime Minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy of the PP party, has been seen exercising in the surroundings of his Madrid home, thus breaking the mandatory confinement rules set out by the state of alarm as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Is seems as if the former prime minister has no shame or solidarity for the suffering of his country, as Mariano Rajoy has been seen leaving his home in Madrid to venture outside and exercise despite the mandatory confinement set out by the state of alarm as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

-- Advertisement --

According to La Sexta, Rajoy skipped the confinement, decreed over a month ago now, on several occasions angering the residents in his nearby area.

The current decree does not allow individuals to leave the house to do sports, the only outings which permitted are when acquiring basic necessities, attending a medical centre, or going to work with a company certificate to justify it.

In the images Rajoy is seen dressed in a black tracksuit and raincoat. The former prime minister is well known for his love of walking, however, this is truly a step too far.



