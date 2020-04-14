How to Stay Productive When Working From Home

The practice of remote working has risen in popularity in recent years, with technological innovation playing a significant role in that process. With increasingly powerful laptops providing more flexibility and webcam tech making it easier to virtually engage with clients or colleagues, many workers have become able to perform their job from the comfort of home.

Working from home has many benefits: there’s no money spent on commuting, you can spend more time with your family, and there’s no awkward small talk with colleagues on your coffee break. However, some remote workers find it difficult at first to maintain their high levels of productivity. Here are three ways that those who have recently transitioned to remote working can stay efficient and effective in their jobs.

Commit to a schedule

One of the joys of working from home is that you can operate on your own schedule. There might not be mandatory start or finish times, while you can take breaks when you deem necessary. Flexibility is an asset but it can also be detrimental to productivity.

It’s crucial to make a daily schedule to provide fixed parameters; if you’re your own boss, it’s up to you to keep your standards high.

Wonolo, the staffing platform, provides tips for remote workers who need to build their own schedule. From deciding work hours to planning a time-bound lunch break, remote workers can give themselves a structure to safeguard their productivity.

The schedule can also capitalise on the advantages of remote working, as you can incorporate an exercise break or decide to work unorthodox hours. However, it is crucial that you commit to your schedule and ensure all work for the day is completed before you “clock off”.

Dress the part

Many industries now use remote working to complement manual labour, so individuals may find it useful to dress consistently to create the same work ethic across all tasks.





Whether digitally meeting clients or planning future jobs, wearing work clothing at home provides continuity between remote and hands-on labour. It may be worth investing in a fresh batch of work clothes to designate for home use, with engelbert strauss, for example, offering a wide range of work trousers that caters for all trades.

Trousers from engelbert strauss allow maximum freedom of movement and high wear comfort, geared towards protecting those who work in challenging conditions. However, who doesn’t want flexibility and comfort when working from home? Cargo worker jeans, multi-pocket trousers, and chinos feature in this collection of work clothing, with these versatile clothes capable of more durable use if you end up needing them outdoors.

The e.s.motion 2020 range may particularly appeal to those working remotely, with a sporty design and comfortable style helping you to maintain a productive mindset.

Create a workspace

Nobody likes bringing work home, but what can you do if your home is your workplace? This is a challenge that remote workers face, as the invasion of their job can make their home feel that bit less homely.

Developing a strict schedule and changing into work clothing can help your work-life feel a bit more normal, but it is also crucial to protect your home-life.

Jen Dalley, writing for Forbes on the behalf of interior designers Houzz, identified six ways to define your area for work.

Dalley advocates the creation of a work threshold and suggests that you find a way to let natural light in. The key is creating a specialised area that complements your personality and meets your needs, somewhere that you don’t go once work ends and leisure begins.

Working remotely might become the default option in the years ahead, so it is vital to establish good practices as soon as possible. By devising a schedule, dressing for the job, and creating your own area, you can maintain that separation between work and leisure.