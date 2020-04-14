Costa del Sol’s Marbella to entice holidaymakers back with price drops of around 30% when Spain’s lockdown ends

Marbella’s luxury hotels are considering price drops of around 30 per cent to entice holidaymakers back when Spain’s lockdown ends.

IN a bid to ensure that the Costa del Sol remains a competitive and attractive destination, Marbella’s hotel association Marbella All Stars is considering adjusting its prices and service offering to reactivate tourism once the State of Alarm ends.

Several luxury hotels, high-end restaurateurs and gastronomers, participated in a virtual conference meeting yesterday to discuss the future of tourism in Marbella. Hoteliers and tourism companies concluded that return to normal is going to be slow, and will require caution as the restrictions are slowly lifted.

As well as a price drop, they agreed that vital changes would be needed to ensure that both health and safety measures were being met, particularly at hotels offering food and buffet services. The association said it was also considering partnerships with food delivery services in the short term, and planning to experiment with locally grown quality produce and food. It added that there would be a strong focus on “environmentally friendly” initiatives to reactivate the tourism sector in Marbella.



