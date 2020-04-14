Christ the Redeemer in Brazil Shows Solidarity with Spain in the Battle Against the Coronavirus

A series of projections on Brazil’s famous Christ the Redeemer monument has shown its solidarity with countries worldwide battling the coronavirus and issued a tribute to health care professionals who are on the front lines of this battle.

SINCE the first cases of the coronavirus were reported in December of last year in the city of Wuhan, China, this new outbreak of the coronavirus has infected almost two million people and killed around 120,000 worldwide.

This figure could have been much higher if it had not been for all the health professionals who have been working tirelessly each day to appease this global pandemic which has practically paralysed the entire world.

As of today, health authorities around the world have confirmed that more than 450,000 people have been cured of the coronavirus, a number which continues to grow. Just as Spain shows these heroes and heroines their appreciation from their balconies at 8.00pm each day, Brazil has taken to their most famous monument to say thank you and show their solidarity.

Brazil dressed Christ the Redeemer in a series of projections, including dressing it as a doctor, to give tribute to all of those fighting against the virus. Brazilian authorities also projected an image of Spain’s flag with the message of “hope” on it.

As of today, Jair Bolsonaro the leader of Brazil has registered 23,752 positive coronavirus cases and a total of 1,355 deaths.



