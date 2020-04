THE Balearic Island new coronavirus case rate has edged back up.

Another 21 positive cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported today, Monday. This compares with an increase of 16 yesterday.

-- Advertisement --

The islands’ current Covid-19 case total is 1,571.

There has been only one more death linked to the virus since yesterday, bringing the fatality total to 118.

The number of patients who have now recovered from the virus is 871, nine more than on Monday.