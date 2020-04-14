Andalucía sends messages of hope and courage to all Spaniards

The Junta de Andalucia has a message for all Spaniards: “lots of encouragement and positive strength in the face of the difficult weeks we are all experiencing”

From north to south, from east to west, Andalusia shouts # ÁnimoEspaña! (courage Spain). All the communities are broadcasting this message from their websites and on social media in a bid to keep everyone unite and to give hope.

“We never imagined living in a situation as complex as the one that the coronavirus has brought up to us. The negative impact it will have on health, and on the social and economic levels have yet to be determined. The figures today are bleak. But this is no time for regret. for this reason, today more than ever, Andalusia reminds us that together we will overcome this pandemic. United, we will move forward stronger than ever”.

