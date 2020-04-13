The German president of European Commission, advises against booking summer holidays due to the uncertainty of the Coronavirus pandemic

The German leader of European Commission, advises against booking summer holidays due to the uncertainty of the Coronavirus pandemic

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has today advised against making reservations for summer holiday due to the impossibility of knowing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the holiday industry.

“I recommend waiting before making plans. No one can now make reliable forecasts for July and August,” said Von der Leyen.

The German leader expressed confidence that a European laboratory will develop a vaccine by the end of the year: “Children and young people will enjoy more freedom of movement than older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions.”

Contacts with older people may need to be kept “to a limited level until the end of the year” to protect them from the Coronavirus, the president said.

The German Government has adopted a resolution that if you have to cancel a reservation you will get a voucher to exchange it for another future trip, but the money will not be refunded. This is to minimize the effects on the sector of mass cancellations.

Von der Leyen shows some scepticism for this measure and recalls that, at the European level, the principle of offering the user both options applies. It considers that the voucher must be the priority but without impeding the refund formula if the client so decides.

The German tourism sector fears a catastrophic season as a result of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. In addition to internal movement limitations, border closures in several EU countries are added, as well as the quarantine to which every citizen, German or not, who returns to Germany must submit.

Germany is the fifth country in infections after the United States, Spain, Italy and France.

With the most recent advance of the coronavirus in Germany and France, and with the difficult situation that Italy and Spain have been experiencing for weeks, the European continent continues to be the most affected with more than 840,000 people who have contracted the disease.

In Spain, contagions had stabilised, but the most recent information indicates a rebound in the latter. The cases of Coronavirus in Spain rise to 166,019, which means 4,167 more than this Saturday, a total of 16,972 people have died and the number of cured remains higher, is already in the 6 per cent, according to the latest data from Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.