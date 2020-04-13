Spain lives in hope for future holiday makers as workers return to the beaches on the Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca to prepare

Spain starts to clean up its beaches on the Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca as non essential workers return to work as lockdown restrictions are reduced

Whilst Spain’s beaches have remained closed and the vast majority of holiday makers returning to their home nations leaving them bare to the elements, non essential workers have returned to prepare them in the hope they can be filled again shortly with tourists who love beach life in Spain.

After missing out of months of trade and an important part of the holiday season it brought tears to the eyes of some traders as they saw tractors and rubbish collectors to the beach as it gave them glimmer of hope.

Emma Coleman from Fuengirola’s long established Scoffers Cafe told the Euro Weekly News:

” It brought tears to my eyes this morning seeing the workers and tractors starting to prepare our fabulous beaches here, I got all emotional as it gave a sense of hope and light at the end of what’s been a very dark tunnel, hopefully the beaches will be golden again and packed with tourists, exactly how Spain should be”

“Spain’s beaches are so important to us both lifestyle and business, it will be great to see them packed again, not just for my family but for everyone”

Workers this morning started the long hard slog of collecting up rubbish swept up from the seas as well as many branches and logs swept down to the beach from the swollen rivers since the spring storms.

Whilst taking a deserved break, worker Miguel told the Euro Weekly News:

“It’s so good to get back to work on our wonderful beaches, I take great pride in preparing them back to their beauty so local people and holiday makers can once again enjoy them when the time is right”