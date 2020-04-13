Six-Month-Old Baby Who Survived Open Heart Surgey Contracts Coronavirus

PARENTS of a ‘miracle baby’ are furious that people aren’t taking lockdown guidance seriously, as their baby is battling coronavirus on an oxygen machine.

Erin Bates, aged just six months, was born weighing only 5lbs 4oz and with a heart condition which required open heart surgery. After months of treatment, in and out of hospital, she was given a good chance of recovery.

However, last Friday, she tested positive for coronavirus.

A heartbreaking picture of her was released by her parents, showing their daughter lying in hospital on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine supplying oxygen.

Because only one parent can stay with her, mother Emma Bates, 29, remains with Erin at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool.

Speaking of people who aren’t taking this pandemic seriously, Mr Bates, a mechanic for Toyota, said yesterday: “People are still not taking this outbreak seriously and that upsets me. I take it personally.

“Even before we went into lockdown, when we went into a supermarket we were anxious because our daughter is susceptible to viruses.

“But people still don’t seem to have any concept of personal space.

“There was a picture I’ve seen of a beach where there was an ice cream hut open with people queuing outside like it was a normal day. It horrifies me that people still are not sticking to the lockdown measures. It does upset both of us.”