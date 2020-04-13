Homeless Man Jailed for “totally unacceptable” attack on NHS Doctor outside A&E

The doctor, who has not been named, managed to continue their shift following the incident.

A man has been jailed for six months after assaulting a doctor outside the Royal Gwent Hospital. Gareth Rudge, 34, of no fixed abode, appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Saturday 11 April, where he pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The incident occurred at around 12.50am on Friday 10 April, when Rudge attacked the doctor to the head and face, outside the Newport hospital’s accident and emergency department.

PC Sam Louros, the officer in the case said:

“Assaults on emergency service workers should never be tolerated.

“Emergency service personnel come to work to protect and help those in need – not to be assaulted. “The doctor is working in the middle of a pandemic, helping those in our society who desperately need medical assistance.

“He was assaulted while carrying out his public duty and continued his shift after the incident, caring for those who require it. “This sentence show that incidents such as this are totally unacceptable and there can be no excuse whatsoever for assaulting emergency workers.”