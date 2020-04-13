Food Banks in Barcelona and Costa Blanca Spain near ‘brink of collapse’ by overwhelming requests from desperate families

FAMILIES in desperate need of help are pushing food banks in Barcelona and Costa Blanca to collapse a spokesman has said.

Hundreds of tons of food from government agencies and supermarkets cannot supply enough for the thousands now forced to beg for food as the coronavirus lockdown stops people from working.

Agents for the charities are extremely worried about the shortages as apart from no food many people are becoming ill with the virus, “it’s a nightmare scenario” said one source.

The volunteer helper went on to say: “I’m tired and exhausted, there are queues outside when we open at 8am and they are still there when we close at 10pm.”

The charity stores now have to limit the food, making what seems to them like life or death decisions, not something they signed up for I’m sure. The worker went on to explain the people from as far as the Costa Blanca have been coming to them as their food banks dry up of goods.

“One thing is for sure, it gets worse every day, we are praying for it to end”…