Fatal Traffic Accidents in Spain Lowest on Record over Easter due to Lockdown

THE Easter Death toll fell considerably as confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic keeps people off the roads.

Twelve people have lost their lives in fatal traffic accidents on Spanish roads since the beginning of Easter.

This was not, of course, a typical Easter because of the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, accidents have been reduced considerably, as has road accidents.

Up to last night across eight of the autonomous communities, the accident figures show 12 deaths. Six of them were registered in two areas: one in Catalonia, with two lorries involved and three dead, and the other in Almería, also with three fatalities.

To compare, last year, including Easter Monday, 27 people died at Easter. According to DGT data, in the last 30 years, the most tragic Easter was in 1990, with a total of 192 people dead.