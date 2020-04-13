Community comes together to fight coronavirus on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ADRA council has put out a message of thanks to the local community for pulling together and making multiple donations to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Once again we are showing what a great town we are”, commented Mayor Manuel Cortes on the amount of donations from local businesses and residents of materials for the health services, law enforcement and essential service workers since the start of the state of alarm.

Donated items have included disposable gloves and masks, protective screens, hydrogel and even food, which the local authority’s municipal services have been distributing along with the materials supplied by the council

The council highlighted the work of the local Red Cross and Caritas charities in helping ensure the needs of some 50 of Adra’s vulnerable families are met.

The administration also made a point of drawing attention to the collaboration of the area’s farmers on disinfecting the entire municipality.

Cortes expressed his pride in the local population’s “grand demonstrations of support and humanity.

“Thank you to everyone, those who are fighting on the frontline and to those who are staying in their homes, an act of solidarity with the rest of the citizens”, he said.



