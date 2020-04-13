Commissioner of Malaga Provincial Police Force sadly dies of cardiac arrest in Spain’s Costa del Sol one week before retirement

Commissioner of Malaga Provincial Police Force sadly dies of cardiac arrest in Spain one week before retirement

HEAD of the Brigada Provincial de Policía Judicial de Málaga, Commissioner Ángel Barros Fernández, died last Saturday as a result of a cardiorespiratory arrest, as reported by the Policia Nacional in a note sent to the media. Barros was still on active duty with only a week to go before retirement.

Ángel Barros was born in 1955 in Villanueva del Fresno (Badajoz) and in 1975 he was appointed inspector of the Cuerpo Nacional de Policía, his first destination being the Basque Country.

In 1982 he was assigned to Malaga, carrying out his work as an inspector in the Brigada Provincial de Policía Científica, where he developed most of his professional career and acquired great prestige in this area, participating in the cracking of numerous relevant cases.

In 1999 he was promoted to chief inspector and continued at the Malaga Provincial Police Station as head of the Brigada Provincial de Policía Científica. In 2009 he was appointed head of the Velez-Malaga Police Station a position he held until 2013 when he became Comisaría del Distrito Norte de Málaga until 2015.

In 2015 he was promoted to commissioner and was assigned to Malaga as the head of the Brigada Provincial de Seguridad Ciudadana de Málagauntil 2016, when he became the head of the Brigada Provincial de Policía Judicial de Málaga.

In his professional career, he was awarded a police merit cross with a red badge, two police merit crosses with a white badge and nearly a hundred public congratulations.

Due to the current circumstances, his colleagues wanted to say goodbye by dedicating a minute of silence in the courtyard of the provincial police station. “We appreciate the displays of condolences received from different entities, institutions and organisations as well as our colleagues,” adds the note.



