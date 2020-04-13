British Travel Favourite on Spain´s Costa Blanca is getting Covid-19 Mask Protection

TORREVIEJA is get 20,000 masks to distribute to people returning to work this Tuesday(April 14th) after the Easter holiday.

Some of those people have had a fortnight off from “non-essential” work under the State of Alarm laws, and all workers are set to be given masks if they use public transport.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said that volunteers from the Civil Protection team, as well as the local police, would start to hand out the masks, which the city will receive today.

The mayor said that the consignment is insufficient for a municipality with 86,000 registered residents and a population that might, in his view, reach around 120,000 due to a combination of non-padron registration and people who only spend part of the year in the city.

Torrevieja council plans to carry out the mask distribution at the main bus areas in Torrevieja.

They are the Eras de la Sal interchange, the Habaneras-Colonia San Esteban bus station and the Hotel Fontana bus stop on Calle Ramón Gallud.

Also covered will be the main taxi ranks on Calle Ramón Gallud and at the main Bus Station.

Dolón said the bus station was a key location because people use it to travel to other parts of the region.

He added that mask supplies would be guaranteed to the security forces, civil protection and local police will be guaranteed.

Several mayors in the Vega Baja region with towns of less than 5,000 inhabitants do not qualify for the government-led mask distribution.

That includes places such as such as Benferri, Algorfa, Jacarilla, Granja de Rocamora, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Rafal or Los Montesinos..

The mayors have said that they consider their residents need to have the same right to be protected on work journeys as anyone else who happens to live in a larger town.