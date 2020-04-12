WATCH: Spain intensive care nurses ‘Anti-Covid legion’ light-hearted fun to drive home deadly serious message

INTENSIVE care nurses battling the coronavirus right on the frontline in Madrid allowed themselves a few moments of light-hearted fun to get across the deadly serious message to stay at home.

Comparto por aquí un video que han grabado los enfermerxs de la UCI-COVID del Hospital Univertiario Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) para aportar su granito de arena y volver a recordarnos a todos la importante de #quedateencasa #legión #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8shXIrXj7u — Chispy (@Educada_mente) April 10, 2020

-- Advertisement --

The goofy bunch at the Hospital Univertiario Infanta Elena in the Valdemoro area recorded a spoof military parade of their ‘Anti-Covid legion’ to put a smile on people’s faces and to remind everyone they need to do their bit and help defeat this silent enemy.