WATCH: Spain intensive care nurses ‘Anti-Covid legion’ light-hearted fun to drive home deadly serious message

Cathy Elelman
GOOFY BUNCH: A silly way to remind everyone to help defeat the silent enemy CREDIT: Chispy Twitter @Educada_mente

INTENSIVE care nurses battling the coronavirus right on the frontline in Madrid allowed themselves a few moments of light-hearted fun to get across the deadly serious message to stay at home.

The goofy bunch at the Hospital Univertiario Infanta Elena in the Valdemoro area recorded a spoof military parade of their ‘Anti-Covid legion’ to put a smile on people’s faces and to remind everyone they need to do their bit and help defeat this silent enemy.



