Costa Blanca’s “job bank” to boost health resources has seen a total of 2,361 health professionals offer their services.

Valencia’s Regional Ministry set up the job bank so that retired medical and nursing staff up to the age of 70, and medical staff who do not yet have a speciality can help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Specifically, 104 retired doctors under the age of 70, 1,038 people with a degree in medicine without a specialty, 1,165 people with a degree in nursing and 54 people with a specialty in nursing have signed up.