The NHS saved my life: Boris Johnson pays tribute to hospital medics

Boris Johnson has spoken for the first time of his virus ordeal telling medics: “I owe you my life.”

The PM showed appreciation by clapping his medics just two hours after being wheeled out of intensive care and back to a normal ward at St Thomas’ Hospital.

-- Advertisement --

Several patients joined in, turning a gentle ripple to a rousing round of applause that echoed throughout the general ward.

Boris told friends the care he had received had been “exemplary” and added: “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life.”

Mr Johnson, 55, was described as “exhausted but euphoric” as he was declared well enough to leave the intensive care unit on Thursday evening.

He waved at doctors and nurses on the way out and effusively thanked any member of staff who came within eyeshot.

It came as 917 died today, including a child of 11 and a 102-year-old, taking the UK’s coronavirus death toll to 9,875.



