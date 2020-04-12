Spain’s President warns “we are far from victory” & “more lockdown restrictions could be imposed” to win coronavirus battle

During today’s remote press briefing, Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez warned that “we are far from victory” and that “more restrictions” could be imposed to win the battle against coronavirus (Covid-19).

THE return to normal life he said will be with caution through the gradual lifting of restrictions, he added. However, Sánchez confirmed that for now “the lockdown restrictions will be maintained” even though the economy – which came to a total standstill around two weeks ago – comes out of hibernation tomorrow.

Although “non-essential” work can start tomorrow, employers must ensure that staff are adequately protected, stated the President. Organisations have received guidelines from the Government to ensure necessary protocols are in place to reduce risk of exposure to Covid-19.

Sánchez reiterated Minister of Health Salvador Illa’s message that face masks will be distributed for use in certain circumstances, such as on public transport, where it’s more difficult to maintain social distancing.

Today, Spain saw an increase in deaths from the disease to 619 in the last 24 hours, after registering a few days of declines. The country now has 166,019 diagnosed cases of Covid-19 and the death toll stands at 16,972.