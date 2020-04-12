Spain’s Costa Del Sol registers spike in new Covid-19 cases & deaths on Easter Sunday

Malaga registered a spike in both the number of new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and deaths today, after several days of declines, according to Spain’s Ministry of Health.

Approximately 60 people have been diagnosed with the disease taking the total to 2,203 confirmed cases. More than half of those are hospitalised (1,239). The province also registered 13 more coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking Malaga’s total death toll to 183.

-- Advertisement --

Malaga continues to be the province with the most amount of deaths and cases in the Andalucian region, followed by Seville, which now has 2,034 confirmed cases. Granada is the province with the third most Covid-19 infected patients (1,700). In total, Andalucia now has more than 10,000 people infected with the coronavirus.