Lions Club on Spain’s Costa Almeria post-coronavirus crisis plans

LIKE many organisations at this difficult time, Vera and District Lions club cannot hold meetings or fundraising or social events right now, but the organisation is thinking ahead to the assistance it can provide after the coronavirus health crisis ends.

“Keeping in touch via the internet has become vital to check on each other and plan for a time when this situation is over, when others will need our help more than ever before,” Lions press officer Ceri Norman told the Euro Weekly News.

Ceri has put out a reminder that people can join the club as a member or as a friend.

“As a friend there is no joining fee and no requirement to attend the monthly meetings, but you would be supporting the Lions,” Ceri explained.

“There will be social events where everyone can meet up. There will also be updates on events and the work being done.

“You can simply become a friend only or a friend and volunteer. If you agree to volunteer it will allow the Lions to have a bank of volunteers to call upon.

“There will be no commitment to the amount of volunteering you do, as we know many have busy lifestyles,” Ceri added.





Plans are afoot to open a Lions charity shop staffed by voluntarily by Lions members and volunteers. There will also be the Party in the Park event originally scheduled for the last Sunday of this month later in the year.

Ceri also puts out a call to local businesses to “become a friend, and support us by promoting our events, having a collection box, or by just showing your support by displaying our window sticker,” pointing out the club covers a large region extending as Albox and the surrounding area.

For more information email veralionssecretary@gmail.com, or send a message via Facebook or WhatsApp to Andy on 711 005 682.