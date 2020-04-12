Costa Blanca Man Arrested in Spain´s Murcia City for Attacking Shop Staff and Customers

A 32-year-old man, who lives in the Alicante area, has been arrested by the National Police in Murcia for threatening behaviour towards a shop worker and customers.

The French national went to a supermarket in the Carmen area of Murcia City, along with two other people.

He then tried to walk out without paying for 15 packs of ham worth a total of 75 euros.

The female cashier challenged the man over his unpaid goods, and she was pushed by him, whilst one of his companions threatened a customer, who tried to intervene in the row.

The supermarket owner called the authorities, and told National Police officers in which direction the man and his friends had fled.

The Frenchman was arrested on Avenida Intendente Jorge Palacios, and a search revealed that he had two knives on him.

A court granted him bail, as he continued to be investigated over crimes of robbery and causing injury.



