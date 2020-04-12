Costa Blanca community creates a support platform for its local businesses to help them survive the Covid-19 crisis

With more than a fifth of small businesses forecast to not survive the Covid-19 crisis, a Costa Blanca community has created a platform for local firms to try to give them a better chance of getting through these incredibly difficult times.

We Love Albir, which has almost 12,000 Facebook members, has set up a new group, Love Local Albir, with the sole purpose of giving businesses in and around the town a voice.

Dino Trubbianelli, of We Love Albir, posted: “It is forecast that more than 20 per cent of local businesses may not survive the Covid-19 crisis. How can we help them?

“This new temporary group is designed to support local businesses, allowing them a platform to tell us when they are able to re-open. “Some may already be allowed to open for essential reasons or maybe they offer delivery options. Once they are all open again, shops, bars, restaurants and other service industries may want to promote special offers or tell us of any new services they are offering. “Please join, encourage local businesses to take part and to buy from them as soon as you are able to do so. These businesses serve the local community, pay their taxes here and employ our members.”

Everyone is welcome to this free, positive, local business support group, based in Albir (and the surrounding area of Alfaz del Pi and Altea) with the sole aim of helping all businesses get back on their feet.