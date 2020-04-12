BREAKING: Gloomy Easter Sunday news for Spain’s Costa Almeria on fight against coronavirus

IT is gloomy news this Easter Sunday on Almeria’s fight against coronavirus.

Four more people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours, Junta de Andalucia figures released at midday on Easter Sunday reveal.

The province’s Covid-19 death tally now stands at 36.

Also since Saturday, the number of people testing positive for the virus in Almeria has gone up by six to 409.

Coronavirus hospitalisations to date total 176, up five on yesterday. The number of patients needing treatment in intensive care has also increased since Saturday to 35 from 33.

The only good news today is that an additional two people have now recovered from the illness, putting the total at 85.

Almeria remains the Andalucia province with the second lowest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths.



