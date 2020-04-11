WATCH: Costa Blanca firefighters tackle villa blaze hours after rescuing two elderly residents from a house fire

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze at villa in Moraira this afternoon, in which one person was injured, after rescuing two pensioners from a fire at their home in Gorgos Cat last night.

Firemen from Benissa and Denia Park got the blaze under control and confirmed one occupant received minor injuries, but as the video footage shows, the property sustained substantial damage.

The same teams of firefighters were despached to a house fire in Gorgos Cat last night.

Bomberos Benissa CBA, confirmed two elderly occupants, aged 76 and 81, were rescued from the blaze on the second floor. Neither were hurt with damage confined the property.