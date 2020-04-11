UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Says Sorry over Protective Supply Failures for Health Workers

BRITAIN’S Home Secretary Priti Patel has said sorry if health workers felt there had been failings to get personal protective equipment (PPE) to the front line.

Doctors and nurses have complained that there have been PPE shortages for front line staff and when asked directly if she would apologise for this, Patel said: “I am sorry if people feel there have been failings.”

In a rare public appearance during the UK coronavirus lockdown, Patel took the daily Downing Street briefing.

“It is inevitable that the demand and pressures on PPE and the demand for PPE are going to be exponential, they are going to be incredibly high,” she commented.

The Home Secretary also expressed her concern that paedophiles are seeking to exploit the fact that children are increasingly going online to meet friends and do school lessons on their computers during the coronavirus crisis.

She also vowed to protect domestic abuse victims after charities reported a surge in the number of cases that they are hearing about.

“While perpetrators should always be the ones to leave homes, the government is working to make sure there is refuge for victims and their children if this is not possible” Ms Patel said.





“I am now asking this nation to use that amazing compassion and community spirit to embrace those trapped in the horrific cycle of abuse”, she added.