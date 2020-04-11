Spain’s Malaga Mayor rushed into Costa Del Sol hospital for emergency surgery

Malaga’s Mayor Francisco de la Torre has been rushed into hospital this afternoon for emergency surgery for a head injury – a subdural hematoma.

HE has been admitted for emergency treatment at Hospital CHIP, where Malaga Regional Hospital’s neurosurgery department has now been transferred to, during the coronavirus crisis.

-- Advertisement --

According to a statement from Malaga Town Hall, “De la Torre is conscious and under observation at CHIP hospital, after being admitted this afternoon. Tests have revealed that he has a chronic subdural hematoma, which are injuries that often related to past head or brain injuries.”

A subdural hematoma is a collection of blood outside the brain, and usually caused by severe head injuries. The bleeding and increased pressure on the brain from a subdural hematoma can be life-threatening, so De la Torre will be operated on shortly.

Malaga Town Hall has also confirmed that “the doctors have informed the Mayor’s family that he has a favourable prognosis, and will undergo surgery in the next few hours”.