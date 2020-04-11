Spain’s Malaga Mayor rushed into Costa Del Sol hospital for emergency surgery

Malaga Town Hall has confirmed that Malaga’s Mayor Francisco de la Torre has been admitted to hospital and will undergo surgery in the next few hours.

Malaga’s Mayor Francisco de la Torre has been rushed into hospital this afternoon for emergency surgery for a head injury – a subdural hematoma.

HE has been admitted for emergency treatment at Hospital CHIP, where Malaga Regional Hospital’s neurosurgery department has now been transferred to, during the coronavirus crisis.

According to a statement from Malaga Town Hall, “De la Torre is conscious and under observation at CHIP hospital, after being admitted this afternoon. Tests have revealed that he has a chronic subdural hematoma, which are injuries that often related to past head or brain injuries.”

A subdural hematoma is a collection of blood outside the brain, and usually caused by severe head injuries. The bleeding and increased pressure on the brain from a subdural hematoma can be life-threatening, so De la Torre will be operated on shortly.

Malaga Town Hall has also confirmed that “the doctors have informed the Mayor’s family that he has a favourable prognosis, and will undergo surgery in the next few hours”.



