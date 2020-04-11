Heartbreak on Spain’s Costa Blanca as grieving Benidorm expat pleads with the public to stay home after losing family member to Covid-19

A British expat in Benidorm has shared his raw grief after losing a loved one to coronavirus, in a bid to stop people breaching vital State of Alarm measures.

Clearly devastated at the loss of “our Kev” and the fact he cannot comfort his grieving mother, or any other member of his family due to the enforced confinement, David Wallbank pleads with the public to stay indoors.

David, whose wife Paula “risks her life every day” caring for Covid-19 patients, stresses “this is real”.

I have no words





David’s heartbreaking message: To anyone that thinks it’s alright to go out and to disobey the rules and put everyone’s lives at risk, sadly our Kev lost his battle (against coronavirus) today and nobody was with him. No members of the family.

My mum is devastated up in Yorkshire and I can’t even go to see my family. We can’t even be together through this.

If you all think for one minute that it’s alright (to go out), well it’s not alright, this is real. This is bloody real and you need to stop because my wife is risking her life every single day when she goes to work to look after these people and you have got idiots that disobey it all the time. Just stop.