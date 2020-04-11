Gordon Ramsay ‘berated by furious Cornwall local over parking issue’ amid lockdown criticism

Gordon Ramsay was ‘blasted by a furious Cornwall resident,’ amid the current lockdown.

THE celebrity chef recently came under fire for moving his family from London to their holiday home, following the coronavirus quarantine.

And he was spotted making his way out of a shop, when an unimpressed local ‘lashed out at him.’

According to reports, the man in question was unhappy when the 53-year-old parked his Land Rover in front of the store.

The MailOnline states the Hell’s Kitchen star ‘kept his cool’ during the rant, and simply waited for him to leave. Soon after, the publication reports he climbed back into his car with his shopping.

His outing comes after Cornwall residents revealed their fury when the Ramsay family returned to the area during the lockdown – something they have been ‘hurt’ by.

Locals have reportedly been posting messages hitting out at Gordon for leaving London with his brood amid the pandemic.



