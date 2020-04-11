Covid-19 Death Forces Hospital Bus Service Suspension in Nottingham

A COMMUNITY hospital bus service in an East Midlands city has suspended operations after the death of a driver from coronavirus.

One of his colleagues has also been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms, which forced the bus company’s hand in pausing the service.

-- Advertisement --

Forty-eight-year-old Andy Howe died last month on the way to hospital after falling ill, and was diagnosed with the virus.

He worked for CT4N, which operates a service that takes NHS staff and patients to hospitals around Nottingham.

The RMT union said it had received reports that drivers such as Mr Howe were not properly protected, and now a second driver has been admitted to hospital, forcing the suspension of the buses.

An RMT spokesperson said: “We are angered by the reports we have received about a lack of duty of care for Andy, his colleagues and the wider public.”

He said this included reports of toilets and buses not being cleaned properly, a lack of protective screens and no offer of face masks.





The bus firm said there were screens between drivers and passengers and it had followed government advice.

It added that it would deep clean all facilities and “examine its processes,” and hold urgent talks with authorities on resuming the service.