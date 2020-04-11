Council Workers in the UK scared of catching Covid-19 from discarded masks and gloves

Complaints from council and refuse collectors are flooding into town halls across the UK as the amount of discarded masks in gloves quadruples.

AS the lockdown restrictions look set to increase, people around the UK are taking the opportunity to visit local parks and walks with their families. The problem is that they are throwing their used masks and gloves onto the ground without any regard for the people that have to clean the mess up.

Workers are used to carefully picking up drug paraphernalia but now have a new enemy in the bushes, possibly Covid-19 infected items.

As top government scientists have warned the virus exists for days on flat surfaces, rubbish collection poses a massive risk to these workers. As in the NHS, they do not have the necessary protective equipment and it’s only a matter of if – not when, someone gets infected.

A worker from a London borough council said to a source that he and all his friends are “literally cr**ping” themselves everyday, “one slip and that’s it” he said.

Disposal





Remember to throw away your masks and gloves in a plastic bag and make sure it is tied up properly.