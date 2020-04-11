CORONAVIRUS: Spanish Government extends Border Control Lockdown Period with Portugal

Border controls between Spain and Portugal have been extended to April 25th under a directive from Spain´s PM, Pedro Sanchez.

Via a video link from Moncloa in Madrid, Sanchez discussed with his ministers what the new extension would mean and the effect it would have on relations between the two countries.

It is understood that the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, was also involved in the meeting and used video conferencing equipment recently provided by Chinese Telecomms giant, Huwaei.

-- Advertisement --

March 16th, 2020

Spain and Portugal became the latest EU countries to partially seal their borders Monday to stop the spread of coronavirus, despite an appeal from the European Commission to act with restraint in imposing new border controls within the bloc.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced that the country would severely restrict border crossings from midnight on Tuesday, and until the “state of alarm” declared by the government last Friday ends. It was set to last 15 days, but could be extended.

“Only Spanish citizens and those who can justify crossings for reasons of force majeure will be permitted to enter the country by land,” said Marlaska, who explained that Spain had adopted the measure following the example set by other EU countries. Germany partially closed its borders on Monday morning, while the Czech Republic, Denmark and others sealed their own crossings last week.

The minister clarified that foreign diplomats would also be allowed to move freely, and that the restrictions will not affect the transport of goods needed to keep Spanish pharmacies and supermarkets stocked.





The EU and Schengen, earlier advice.

The European Commission has invited the European states part of the Schengen Area, and the associated states to prolong the external border closure for non-essential travel to EU for another month, until May 15.

The Commission has assessed that these countries are still exposed to the pandemic; therefore a coordinated approach to the prolongation is necessary, with the same end date and in a uniform manner.