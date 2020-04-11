Concerned American widower launches online appeal to find British relative believed to be in Spain’s Alicante on the Costa Blanca

An American widower is appealing for help in tracing his late British wife’s brother, who moved to Costa Blanca’s Alicante three years ago.

Norm Carmack, from Texas, America, lost touch with his brother-in-law, Michael Browne, 80, a year ago, 12 months after the death of wife Josephine, aged 77.

And concerned for his relative’s health, after Michael revealed he was having health issues in his last correspondence, Norm has taken to social media, posting an appeal for help on British in Alicante’s Facebook page.

His very first post on the site reads: Hello to all you Lovely Tea-sippers there in Alicante….. My name is Norm Carmack and my Darlin’ little wife was born in London during the Blitz , educated in Cheltenham, then back to London where I took her from you in 1963.

My Wife, Josephine passed away just two years ago at the young age of 77.

My main reason for asking to join your page here is in hopes one or more of you can help me in locating my Brother-in-law, Michael Browne…. he is married to Gala, from Russia…. and they are(were) living in Alicante. We were always in frequent communication with one another until just over a year ago when he stopped responding..(always via email)… and I’m worried he might be in ill health or perhaps moved away.