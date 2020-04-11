Barack Obama praises the work of selfless Spanish chef José Andrés during the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States

Former US President Barack Obama has dedicated a few words of thanks to the Spanish chef José Andrés, whom he describes as his “friend”.

Through his Instagram account, Obama reminded his supporters the “We owe a profound debt of gratitude to all the people working on the frontlines. From our medical professionals to our grocery store clerks, we’ve seen people step up and make endless sacrifices to help us get through this pandemic

“We have seen people intensify and make infinite sacrifices to help us overcome this pandemic,” says Obama, who made a special display of gratitude to the Spanish chef by recounting his project during the days of confinement in the country.

“Throughout this pandemic, his @wckitchen organization has intensified its support for more than 20 cities across the country,” said the former president.

“We will look back and ask ourselves: what did we do to help? To help the marginalized and vulnerable, to help the heroes who work on the front line, to help the masses huddled among us?” It can be read in the publication that appears next to a photo of the Spanish chef transporting food from a helicopter.

“Instead of being paralyzed by the magnitude of the problem, we can choose to be part of the solution by joining together to start cooking,” says the text, which encourages people to find ways to help, from buying food for Health professionals and to look after elderly neighbours to make sure they are not forgotten. ⁣ ⠀⁣







“Wash your hands. Stay home if you can and listen to the experts, always . Be kind and caring towards each other. Be sure to leave enough for the next person,” the publication closes.

This is another show of appreciation among the many that chef José Andrés has been receiving for his work during the Coronavirus crisis. This has also led to him becoming one of the frontline workers to feature on the cover of April’s TIME Magazine.

In addition to supplying cruises that were stranded in US seas after being quarantined, the chef has deployed his team to different cities in the United States to supply food to people living in low-income neighbourhoods.

The Asturian chef’s NGO, World Central Kitchen (WCK), has been serving victims of natural disasters and people with few resources for years. Now intensifying its work throughout North America, WCK has also moved to Spain for the first time, where for days it has also delivered dishes cooked in cities such as Barcelona or Valencia.