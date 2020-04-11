A widening of Covid-19 testing on Costa Blanca sees total number of infections rise to 8,578

A further 247 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded across the Valencian Community in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,578, after a widening of the government’s testing procedures.

Of the new cases, 31 are in the Alicante Province – where there have been nine deaths since yesterday’s announcement – bringing the number of the those affected to 1,457.

The Minister of Health, Ana Barcelo said yesterday, a rise in positive cases does not necessarily mean there are more infections, but that more people are now being tested, which will be reflected in the figures.

Today it was confirmed there are currently 332 patients in ICU.

The number of deaths has risen by 22 to 818 in the Valencia region since the last update, with 327 in the province of Alicante, 392 in Valencia and 99 in Castellon.

The Health Department revealed a total of 2,289 people have been discharged from hospitals in the Community since the beginning of the pandemic, with 204 recoveries since Friday. Of the total number of discharges, 764 have been in Alicante, 224 in Castellon, and 1,301 in Valencia.

In terms of health professionals, 1,459 have tested positive, 581 in Alicante, 699 in Valencia, 179 in Castellon – with 352 health workers having already been discharged.

Of all tests carried out so far, 27,832 have been negative.



