We’re CLOSED: UK’s beauty hotspots and top resorts tell visitors to stay aware over the Easter weekend amid Covid-19 fears

VILLAGERS and tourism bosses are sending a clear message to visitors over the weekend – we’re CLOSED!

Residents in rural beauty spots and tourist favourites warn they are prepared to turn ‘vigilante,’ and confront those renting or visiting their second homes over the holiday weekend.

In Snowdonia national park, one local has done just that, confronting Airbnb renters staying next door. The couple had driven 180 miles to rent the cottage.

The angry neighbour admonishes the couple – who it was later claimed had been made homeless before moving – on the doorstep of the property in the village of Penmachno.

“How dare you come to this village and dare spread this?” he fumes, pointing out “there’s a lot of old people here and sick people. How stupid are you? Do you not watch the news and see people dying out there from this thing?”





Normally busy national parks and beach resorts resemble ghost towns, with millions of Brits forced to stay home during Covid-19 lockdown.

But many still ignore the rules prohibiting all but essential travel to visit beauty spots around the country, leading local authorities to warn those planning weekend breaks they will be turned away.

With tensions among locals and villages running high, one chief constable in North Wales Police has been compelled to urge people not to ‘take the law into their own hands.’

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has sent a message virally, shutting down beaches and its hugely popular coastal path, telling visitors ‘we’re closed.’

Police in the area carried out 1,300 spot checks on drivers and sent non-essential travellers home in the last 24 hours.

Police in the area carried out 1,300 spot checks on drivers and sent non-essential travellers home in the last 24 hours.

Fines were issued to nine people, some of whom travelled for two hours to visit beaches surrounding Tenby.