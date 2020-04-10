WATCH: Spain’s new flying hospital to bolster resources in the fight against coronavirus

Spain’s Aeroevacuation Medical Unit (UMAER) has converted an A400M – one of the largest and most modern transport aircraft in Europe – into a flying hospital to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The aeroplane, from the 31st Wing based in Zaragoza, can now transport five critical patients and 14 minor care patients.

Manufactured at the Airbus factory in Seville, the A400M is operated by the air forces in the UK, Germany, France and Spain, among others.

-- Advertisement --

It was adapted at the Torrejón air base in Madrid, before a ‘compatibility verification flight’ was carried out to check that the medical equipment doesn’t interfere with that of the aircraft, that electrical outlets are compatible and other technical aspects.



