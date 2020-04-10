Trump says No Mass Covid-19 Testing in America

PRESIDENT Donald Trump has said that there will be no large-scale testing for the coronavirus in the United States.

That came on the back of the news that there have been more than two million Covid-19 tests completed across the country,

Trump said, “it’s not going to happen.”

He said: “We want to have it and we’re going to see if we have it. Do you need it? No. Is it a nice thing to do? Yes. We’re talking about 325 million people and that’s not gonna happen, as you can imagine, and it would never happen with anyone else, either.”

Trump trumpeted the increasing number of coronavirus tests conducted in the US as a victory.

America overtook South Korea last month as the country with the highest number of tests administered.

But he made no mention of the fact that the US has conducted far fewer tests proportionately, as South Korea’s population is greatly smaller.





In raw figures, America now has the highest number of reported cases in the world at over 469,000 and in excess of 16,600 deaths.

Most of the individual states have introduced isolation orders and the federal government is advising social distancing, which will be in place until at least the end of April.