Spain’s Government orders Costa Blanca’s coastal towns to remove ‘anti-tourism’ barriers

Spain’s Valencian Government has ordered the Costa Blanca’s coastal towns of Peñíscola and Xeracoa to remove ‘anti-tourism’ barriers blocking access into the towns.

THE towns of Peñíscola and Xeracoa in Valencia put up the heavyweight, cement road blocks to deter the potential influx of out of town tourists with second homes in the area from entering during the Easter break. However, the Valencian Government, yesterday ordered the towns to remove the barriers by 8pm on Thursday evening, because they do not fall ‘within the State of Alarm restrictions,’ arguing vital access between towns cannot be cut off.

-- Advertisement --

Alarmed and surprised by the order, Peñíscola’s mayor, Andrés Martínez, has asked the government to reconsider. Martínez said the barriers were put up to protect the town’s 8,000 inhabitants from being inundated by potentially 80,000 out-of-town tourists planning to flout the lockdown restrictions over Easter, and exposing inhabitants to the coronavirus risk.

Martínez also said that special equipment would be needed to remove the ‘heavyweight’ barriers, and therefore could not be removed so quickly. He pointed out that the road blocks “only cut off secondary road access into the towns,” so anyone coming in had to go through the main roads, which are controlled by traffic police.

“If the government doesn’t reconsider, Peñíscola will have five access roads to the town without controls for which we need at least 30 more law enforcement officers,” added Martínez. The mayor is reported to be still waiting for a response from the government.