More than 19,000 State of Alarm flouters have been fined and 211 arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca since the start of the pandemic

THE National Police have arrested 211 people in the Valencian Community and issued a further 19,087 fines for non-compliance since the State of Alarm was decreed.

Last Wednesday, April 8, saw the most breaches of the Covid-19 restrctions, with a staggering 1,081 fines issued, according to a statement from the Superior Police Headquarters.

One of the most prolific offenders was arrested for “serious disobedience” after repeatedly flouting the confinement measures in Elche. Thirty charges were brought against him.

At one of the State of Alarm controls, a National Police helicopter spotted a couple in Sagunto enjoying a picnic ‘with no regard to the imposed restrictions.’ Officers were despatched and the pair were arrested.

In the last few days, selective surveillance controls of accesses and exits have been intensified in Alicante, Valencia and Castellon, as well as in towns popular with second-home owners, to restrict movement.

The National Police said “this virus does not distinguish between working days and public holidays or places,” and therefore insists that “we only go out in the cases determined by Article 7 of the Royal Decree.”